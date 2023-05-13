Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
LA Lakers Advance to Western Conference Finals, Celebs Seated Courtside

Los Angeles Lakers Win Semifinal Match Up Against Warriors ... Hollywood Comes Out In Force

5/13/2023 6:51 AM PT
The LA Lakers trounced the Golden State Warriors on Friday night to inch closer to an NBA Championship ... and a bevy of Hollywood stars came out to support their team.

Led by The King, Lebron James, the Lakers walloped the Warriors 122 to 101 to win Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinal matchup and advance to the finals in their division.

Needless to say, the celebs loved every moment of it as they rooted for the Lakers from their courtside seats at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. Among the boldfaced names were Leo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Michael B. Jordan, Jack Nicholson, Woody Harrelson, Orlando Bloom, Jack Harlow, Lewis Hamilton, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Bill Maher, Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Bad Bunny.

Kendall and Bad Bunny were seated side by side looking around and smiling ... Leo, as always, went incognito with his baseball cap pulled down over his face ... Jack Nicholson was enjoying the game with his son Ray ... Woody, Bill and Orlando all got together for a little chat on the sideline. And the rest of the stars were having plenty of fun, too.

Man, what a night for Hollywood and the Lakers. Next up for Los Angeles is the Denver Nuggets. Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals is slated for Tuesday.

