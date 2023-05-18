Bronny James Signs USC Letter Of Intent ... LeBron Sheds A Tear

Bronny James is one step closer to becoming a college basketball star -- he just inked his letter of intent with USC ... and the occasion was so momentous, LeBron James said he shed a tear!!

Poppa James posted all about the Proud Dad moment on his Instagram page Thursday morning ... writing that he was "so damn happy" to see his 18-year-old boy put the pen to SC paper, locking him in to the Trojans for at least the 2023-24 season.

"Pops shed a gangsta 🥺😢 seeing this," LeBron wrote. "So AMAZING!! #ProudDad #BronnyGoingToCollege😱 #JamesGang👑 #FightOn✌🏾."

In his post, LeBron shared a few snaps of Bronny at his signing ceremony at Sierra Canyon H.S. on Wednesday.

In one of the photos, the teen could be seen rockin' an SC shirt with a big smile. In the other, his brother -- also wearing Trojans gear -- and mom joined him for a happy photo.

LBJ, of course, could not attend ... he's a little busy trying to beat the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals in Denver -- but it's clear as day he couldn't be more thrilled for his son's future.