Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Bronny James Signs USC Letter Of Intent, LeBron Sheds A Tear

Bronny James Signs USC Letter Of Intent ... LeBron Sheds A Tear

5/18/2023 10:59 AM PT
bronny james signed his letter of intent

Bronny James is one step closer to becoming a college basketball star -- he just inked his letter of intent with USC ... and the occasion was so momentous, LeBron James said he shed a tear!!

Poppa James posted all about the Proud Dad moment on his Instagram page Thursday morning ... writing that he was "so damn happy" to see his 18-year-old boy put the pen to SC paper, locking him in to the Trojans for at least the 2023-24 season.

"Pops shed a gangsta 🥺😢 seeing this," LeBron wrote. "So AMAZING!! #ProudDad #BronnyGoingToCollege😱 #JamesGang👑 #FightOn✌🏾."

In his post, LeBron shared a few snaps of Bronny at his signing ceremony at Sierra Canyon H.S. on Wednesday.

bronny james signed his letter of intent

In one of the photos, the teen could be seen rockin' an SC shirt with a big smile. In the other, his brother -- also wearing Trojans gear -- and mom joined him for a happy photo.

LBJ, of course, could not attend ... he's a little busy trying to beat the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals in Denver -- but it's clear as day he couldn't be more thrilled for his son's future.

Bronny James Plays In The McDonald's All American Game
Launch Gallery
Bronny On The Court Launch Gallery
Getty

Congrats to both LeBron and Bronny ... see ya'll in the NBA together soon?!?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later