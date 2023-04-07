Bronny James Stopped From Answering Question About College Decision

We were this close to finding out when Bronny James was going to announce his decision about college ... but a publicist stopped him from answering the question!

The McDonald's All-American nearly revealed a timetable for his decision while speaking to reporters after the Nike Hoop Summit practice in Oregon on Thursday ... his first time speaking with the media.

A reporter started off asking Bronny about Oregon signee Jackson Shelstad and other top players trying to recruit him to their schools while the guys are at the summit.

"It's fun times," Bronny said with a big smile on his face.

"It's good to know that they want me there with them, but at the end of the day, it's my decision, and I gotta make the right one for me."

The reporter quickly followed up, asking WHEN Bronny was going to make the decision. But, right as he was about to answer, a publicist shut down the line of questioning.

"I think we can move on to questions about U.S. Basketball and the Hoop Summit," the PR rep said.

Of course, the 4-star recruit -- who graduates from Sierra Canyon this spring -- has received offers from all over the country, including Ohio State, Kentucky, Memphis, and USC.

He also has the option to go pro ... in fact, last month LaVar Ball said Bronny should skip college and play ball in Australia, like his NBA star son, LaMelo.