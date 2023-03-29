LeBron James Sits Courtside For Bronny's McDonald's Game, Fired Up For Son

LeBron James took a day away from the Lakers to put on his Dad hat and watch his son at the McDonald's All-America Game -- and, by the looks of things, he couldn't have been happier to do it!!

Two days after losing to the Bulls and one day before the two teams play in a rematch in Chicago, LBJ got away from his L.A. teammates for a night to catch Bronny James in the prestigious All-Star game in Houston, Texas.

The King had courtside seats for the 18-year-old's big night ... and you can tell, he was thrilled to watch his son in the event on his night off.

Bron, who himself played in the game in 2003, took selfies with his family in their floor seats -- before celebrating every big bucket that Bronny made.

In fact, after nearly every 3-pointer that Bronny sunk, LeBron stood up and made sure everyone knew it was his kid with the sharp shot.

Bronny gave Dad a ton to cheer about, too ... he hit FIVE 3-pointers, scoring 15 total points in the contest.

The young James ended up losing, but it ain't hard to see none of that mattered to LeBron, who was beaming with his son and the rest of his family after the game.