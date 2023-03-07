LeBron James Says Bronny's Better Than Some Current NBA Players

LeBron James channeled his inner LaVar Ball on Monday ... declaring his 18-year-old son, Bronny, is "definitely" a better basketball player than some guys in the NBA right now.

"Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today," King James said on Twitter as he recovers from his foot injury. "S*** lightweight hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Some bird app users assumed the tweet was fake ... but it's certainly real and was posted on Bron's verified account.

Of course, Bronny is a high school star ... and some draft experts think he could be a top-10 pick when he's draft eligible in 2024.

The 6'2", 180-pound Sierra Canyon guard still has to wait a year before going to the league ... and he's yet to announce a potential college he'll attend in the fall.

LeBron has been able to get an up-close look at Bronny's skills at games recently ... sitting in the front row -- rocking a boot -- as his oldest son dropped 21 points in a playoff contest.

The Lakers superstar was surrounded by hype throughout his high school career at Akron's St. Vincent-St. Mary ... and his tweet will certainly put an even brighter spotlight on Bronny.