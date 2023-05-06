Bronny James Commits To USC Trojans

LeBron James' high school superstar son, Bronny, just revealed where he will suit up next season -- he has committed to play for the USC Trojans.

The 18-year-old dropped an Instagram post to share the news minutes ago ... simply saying, "Fight On #committed."

The announcement finally brings all speculation to an end -- the 5-star recruit received offers from popular programs like Ohio State, Oregon, Kentucky and more ... but was tight-lipped on his next move until Saturday afternoon.

Bronny is a promising young talent -- the 6'3" guard put together quite the highlight reel during his time at Sierra Canyon ... and balled out at the McDonald's All-American Game with five three-pointers, scoring 15 points on the night.

LeBron -- a massive Buckeyes fan -- was probably hoping Bronny would play for the Scarlet and Gray ... but we take it he'll be happy to have his oldest kid nearby as he continues to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Naturally, the news has social media freaking out ... with a ton of Bronny's friends congratulating him on the decision.