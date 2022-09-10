Nick Young Says Bronny James Should Go To USC, Forget About OSU!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Nick Young is doing his best full-court press on LeBron James' son, Bronny -- telling TMZ Sports the basketball phenom should play college ball at USC instead of Ohio State.

The NBA superstar's oldest son had the sports world buzzin' after posing in a Buckeyes uniform this week ... just days after the James gang hit up the OSU-Notre Dame football game on Saturday.

Bronny has made it clear he still hasn't committed anywhere, but he seemed to embrace wearing the Scarlet and Grey ... evidenced by how happy he and his parents were during the photoshoot.

Young -- who suited up for the Trojans from 2004-07 -- says he has a better idea in mind for Bronny ... telling us the senior guard should stay close to his second home in sunny California.

"Back home!" Young said. "I went there. Plus, it's in L.A., it's in California. Why leave and you already out here comfortable? Dad's here. Dad can come watch you play. Mom can come watch you play."

Swaggy P even came up with a nickname for 17-year-old Bronny as part of his sales pitch ... saying James should go by, "Swaggy Bronny."

We also asked Nick if he thinks Bronny has a shot of ending up with his dad on the Lake Show ... and Young thinks it's a real possibility they could play together in the NBA someday.