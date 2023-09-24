NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Destiny's Child Not In Talks for Super Bowl LVIII Performance

Fans have been thinking former groups *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and Destiny's Child will all take the stage at this year's Super Bowl ... turns out, it's not gonna happen.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... despite rumors that the 3 iconic musical bands of the past will join forces for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, it's just not the case.

We're told the groups haven't been approached to perform, and no conversations are going down to turn it into reality.

The internet's been going nuts after rumors spread about *NSYNC and Destiny's Child being slated to perform at next year's big game ... and the dream expanded to include the Backstreet Boys.

The nostalgia train has really taken off since *NSYNC reunited at the MTV VMAs and got back in the booth to record the first song in decades for the new 'Trolls' flick.