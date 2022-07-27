Paul Anka Touring Strong at 80, Show with Andrea Bocelli Coming Soon

Paul Anka is still doing it his way ... performing in front of sold-out venues across the globe at 80 years old ... and he's going to ring in 81 with a special gig next to Andrea Bocelli!!!

The "My Way" singer just wrapped up his tour across Europe, where he played to packed houses in France, Portugal, Spain, Belgium and Germany ... not to mention 2 additional sold-out shows in Israel with more than 4,000 in attendance.

Paul tells TMZ ... he had an unbelievable experience on his overseas tour ... and, frankly, it's pretty amazing for a guy who's been in the biz for over 6 decades to still be touring the world.

As you see, Paul's still got tons of energy ... during his tour, he was interacting with the crowd and rockin' the mic!!!

Paul's going to turn 81 Saturday and we're told he'll mark the occasion with a special gig at Andrea's home in Forte dei Marmi, Italy ... the music icons will perform "My Way" together as part of a benefit for Bocelli's foundation.