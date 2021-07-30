Paul Anka's 80th Birthday Tributes Pour in From All of Hollywood

Paul Anka is celebrating a huge milestone ... which explains the incredible response and tributes from across Hollywood.

An impressive list of friends and admirers reached out Friday to wish the legendary singer and songwriter an awesome 80th birthday. Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Alec Baldwin, Quincy Jones, John Travolta, Jason Bateman and Simon Cowell all recorded a tribute video. Paul even got a shoutout from the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffet!

Play video content

The entire birthday tribute can be seen on Paul's YouTube channel. His new album -- "Making Memories" -- was also supposed to be released on his birthday, but that's now been pushed to August 13.

Paul still has plenty to celebrate ... the new album will include a cover of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" -- which was written by Paul -- featuring Michael Bublé and Andrea Bocelli.

Ya gotta say, he's having a great 2021 -- having already teamed up with Olivia Newton-John back in May for a duet of his classic "Put Your Head on My Shoulder." The re-recording came on the heels of his tune going viral on TikTok.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Paul gained a new generation of fans after Doja Cat remixed his 1959 hit, and it became the soundtrack for TikTok's #SilhouetteChallenge.