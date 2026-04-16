Meghan Trainor Kills 'Get In Girl' Tour After 'Tough Conversations'

Meghan Trainor says she bit off more than she could chew with "The Get In Girl" tour ... and now she's pulling the plug on the whole thing, TMZ has learned.

In a statement Thursday the pop star says that she canceled the 33-show tour after "some really tough conversations" ... saying she needs to be "home and present" to focus on her new baby and upcoming album rollout.

She apologized to her fans for the "disappointment," but explained this is the "right decision" for herself and her family. How very "mother" of her!?!

The singer promised in the statement -- which she also posted in full to her Instagram story -- that she'd "be back soon" ... and in the meantime, she can't wait for fans to hear her new album, "Toy With Me."

Meghan announced the 'Get In' tour back in November ... and it was set to kick off in Clarkston, Michigan this June with Icona Pop and her brother, Ryan, as openers.

The mother-of-three has been in full album rollout mode these days ... she just dropped the track list for her upcoming release, which is slated to drop next Friday.

The shows have already been pulled from Ticketmaster ... who promises to issue ticketholders a refund "as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer."