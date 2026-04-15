Yolanda Hadid & David Foster's Former Malibu Property Sells for $6.5M

David Foster and Yolanda Hadid's former Malibu estate -- reduced to a scorched lot in last year's Palisades Fire -- has officially sold for big money ... TMZ has learned.

The 3.25-acre ocean view property closed Wednesday for $6.5 million, marking the highest Malibu land sale since the 2025 Palisades wildfire.

Daniel Milstein, who held the listing with Aaron Kirman of Christie's International Real Estate, tells TMZ ... they’re proud to have represented the transaction and set a new record for the highest-priced land sale in Malibu since the fires -- despite a challenging market -- adding the deal shows the resilience of Malibu and Los Angeles as buyers continue to see the potential in prime real estate.

The property had been listed for just under $12 million, offering a rare opportunity to rebuild on a prime stretch of Malibu real estate.

Before the fire, the estate was a European-style villa the couple purchased in 2007 for $4.5 million. It later became a well-known backdrop on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," where the Hadid sisters spent part of their teenage years.

The listing included conceptual renderings from Bowery Design Group, envisioning a massive 14,000-square-foot gated compound with 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, 14-foot ceilings, and sweeping 270-degree Pacific Ocean views.

Plans also called for ultra luxury amenities, including a home theater, spa, gym, game room, and nearly 4,000 square feet of outdoor living space featuring three pools, a bocce court, and a full sports court.