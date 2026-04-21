See the Star-Studded Los Angeles 'Michael' Premiere Red Carpet

Hollywood turned into MJ mania Monday night as stars walked the red carpet for the premiere of the Michael Jackson biopic, "Michael."

The star-studded event took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles ... and notably saw the King of Pop's eldest child, Prince Jackson, and sister, La Toya Jackson, smile their way down the carpet.

You can see our gallery -- Magic Johnson, Usher, Martin Lawrence, Raven-Symoné, Miles Teller, and so many more showed up to support the film. And, we can't forget the star of it all, Michael's nephew Jaafar Jackson, who plays him in the film, dazzled on the black and gold carpet.

While fans seem to have mixed feelings about the upcoming biopic, one thing's for certain -- Jaafar is the spitting image of his late uncle in all the promos we've seen so far.

Play video content Video: Celebs Pull Up to the Los Angeles 'Michael' Premiere TMZ.com

Michael's younger kids, Paris and Bigi (formerly Blanket) Jackson, were a no-show at the big premiere. Bigi did make it to the world premiere in Berlin earlier this month ... though it's no surprise Paris skipped it. Paris previously said she sent notes on the early draft of the script, but was ignored ... and was never involved in the film.

The biopic covers his childhood in The Jackson 5 through his rise to global superstardom, but it also reportedly shows his personal life behind the music.

Paris is currently in a legal back-and-forth with her dad's estate and its executors, John Branca and John McClain. She's questioned how the estate's money is being handled ... and accused both Johns of mocking and belittling her concerns ... and letting the drama play out in the media rather than settling their issues.