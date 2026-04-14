Jaafar Jackson Attends 'Michael' Screening in Icon's Hometown of Gary, Indiana

Jaafar Jackson rolled into Gary, Indiana -- the hometown of Michael Jackson -- for a special screening of "Michael" ... and it turned into a full-blown family affair!

Check out the pics -- Jaafar was grinning ear to ear Monday night, hitting the podium for a speech and snapping it up with the rest of the Jackson clan ... including members of The Jackson 5.

All smiles on the surface -- but not everyone showed up for the celebration at the famous Jackson clan's birthplace. Noticeably absent? Michael’s kids Paris and Bigi 'Blanket' Jackson ... and as we know, there's been some tension bubbling.

Paris recently took aim at Michael's attorney John Branca, blasting the film’s "botched production" -- a big deal considering he oversees MJ’s estate.

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