Michael Jackson met ... Michael Jackson -- and yeah, it got a little surreal at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards in L.A.!

Play video content Video: Jaafar Jackson Meets Michael Jackson Lookalike Fabio Jackson

In a TikTok clip, MJ content creator Fabio Jackson linked up with Jaafar Jackson -- who’s playing his legendary late uncle in the upcoming biopic, "Michael" -- and the moment was equal parts hilarious and uncanny.

Fabio pulled up in full "Thriller" mode, leaning in for a handshake with Jaafar ... who fans clocked in the comments as looking fully caught off guard by the moment.

Honestly, it was giving double vision ... and it probably would’ve broken the internet if Jaafar had shown up in the same iconic fit.