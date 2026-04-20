Jaafar Jackson Meets Michael Jackson Lookalike Fabio Jackson
Jaafar Jackson Meet the Man in the Mirror!!! Runs Into MJ Impersonator at AFI Event
Michael Jackson met ... Michael Jackson -- and yeah, it got a little surreal at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards in L.A.!
In a TikTok clip, MJ content creator Fabio Jackson linked up with Jaafar Jackson -- who’s playing his legendary late uncle in the upcoming biopic, "Michael" -- and the moment was equal parts hilarious and uncanny.
Fabio pulled up in full "Thriller" mode, leaning in for a handshake with Jaafar ... who fans clocked in the comments as looking fully caught off guard by the moment.
Honestly, it was giving double vision ... and it probably would’ve broken the internet if Jaafar had shown up in the same iconic fit.
That said, no need for any impersonator panic -- Jaafar’s got the real gig locked down, fronting the biopic set to drop this weekend!