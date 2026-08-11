4-Year-Old Dies After Being Electrocuted by Clothes Dryer In Kansas Home

Dies After Being Electrocuted by Clothes Dryer

A child's playtime inside a Kansas home turned deadly ... when a 4-year-old was allegedly electrocuted by a clothes dryer.

The Allen County Sheriff's Office says the child was playing at a residence in Savonburg on Thursday when they reportedly received an electrical shock from a 220-volt dryer.

Deputies responded to a report of a child not breathing shortly after 9:30 PM ... but by then, the parents were already racing their unconscious child to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute.

The child was later declared dead at the hospital.

Law enforcement says they are investigating ... but "no foul play is suspected at this time, and it appears to have been a tragic accident."

The child's identity has not been released ... ditto for the parents.