Aaron Carter Investigated by Department of Children and Family Services Before Death

Aaron Carter’s dentist, who is facing a wrongful death lawsuit from his family, will be introducing evidence of a Department of Children and Family Services investigation in court, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, dentist Jason Mirabile revealed his plan to use evidence to dispute the claim that Aaron’s 4-year-old son, Princeton, lost out on companionship from his dad … arguing Aaron wasn’t that good of a dad in the first place.

The dentist said he plans to use testimony from the Department of Children and Family Services staff as witnesses in the upcoming trial.

In addition, Jason refuted the claim by Aaron’s family that the singer was earning millions at the time of his death.

Jason said he believes Aaron’s family will make the case that Aaron was making millions per year from various income sources, “that he would continue earning such income the same way, and that he planned to tour in 2023.”

In his filing, he said the claim for loss of financial support is highly disputed. He argued there is no evidence to prove Aaron was making a 7-figure income in the years before his death.

As TMZ previously reported, Aaron’s family claimed the singer’s doctor and dentist were negligent in prescribing him drugs, specifically Xanax.