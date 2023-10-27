Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Aaron Carter's Son Princeton Sues Doctors, Pharmacies for Wrongful Death

Aaron Carter Son Princeton Sues Doctors, Pharmacies for Wrongful Death ... Claims Prescribing Oxy, Hydrocodone Was Reckless

10/27/2023 7:06 PM PT
Aaron Carter
Aaron Carter died from a drowning accident, but his son believes the wheels were set in motion by doctors and pharmacies that destroyed Aaron's judgment ... and he's suing them for wrongful death.

Princeton Lyric Carter, the nearly 2-year-old son of Aaron, claims in a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, doctors prescribed Hydrocodone, Oxycodone and Alprazolam with no medical justification and knowing Aaron's "mental health and psychiatric condition.

The lawsuit names, among others, Walgreens, claiming the drugs and quantities, along with Aaron's psychiatric issues, should have sounded alarm bells for the pharmacy.

Aaron died November 5, 2022 -- he was found by his housekeeper, dead in his bathtub. The official cause of death was Xanax and huffing that led to drowning.

Princeton's mom, Melanie Martin, filed the suit on his behalf.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

