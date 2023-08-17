Aaron Carter's Home Where He Died Sells For $765K

The home where Aaron Carter died has officially sold ... and the bathroom where the singer's body was found has been completely remodeled.

Christie Limpus of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices held the listing, and tells TMZ … Aaron's Lancaster house closed Wednesday for $765,000. You'll recall, it was put on the market in April for just under $850k.

We're told the bathroom got a big facelift, although no photos are being shared of the remodel. The purchase was a probate sale because Aaron died without a will ... and Christie says the keys are being handed over to a happy family.

Play video content

TMZ broke the story, the money made from the sale was going directly to Aaron's estate, and into a trust for his 1-year-old son, Prince. Remember, Aaron bought the place in 2019 for $430k, and actually put it on the market about a month before he died.