Aaron Carter's Home Where He Died Up For Sale

Aaron Carter's estate is trying to sell his L.A. County home, and TMZ has learned one important note for potential buyers ... the bathroom where the singer died is undergoing renovations.

Listing agent Christie M. Limpus of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices tells TMZ … Aaron's 4,131 square foot house in Lancaster, CA is back on the market, this time for just under $850K.

Aaron listed the home last year, about 1 month before his death, for $779,900 ... and it was put back up for sale last week.

The money made on the house will go to Aaron's estate, and into a trust for his 1-year-old son, Prince.

The 7-bedroom, 4-bath house will come with a full remodel of the bathroom where the late singer's housekeeper found him dead last November. We're told the place is still being shown during the renovations.

Christie says 5 prospective buyers have already toured the house since it came back on the market, and she believes it'll go into escrow very soon for the asking price.