Aaron Carter Gets Gravestone Portrait at Forest Lawn Cemetery

Aaron Carter Gets Gravestone Portrait ... In Famed Cemetery

10/13/2023 12:02 PM PT
Aaron Carter's final resting place is now adorned with a portrait of the late singer ... and his twin sister is inviting fans to visit his grave.

The new headstone includes an oval portrait of Aaron and reads ... "In Loving Memory AARON CARTER 1987-2022 Beloved Brother, Son, Friend & Father Of Prince Carter."

Aaron's twin, Angel, says the new portrait was installed Friday at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills ... and it looks like she also left a fresh bouquet of flowers.

Angel says of her late brother, "He adored his fans, and I know how much this would mean to him now having a final resting place where we could all celebrate his life."

She's also inviting Aaron's fans to visit, share their memories and "never forget who Aaron was deep down."

TMZ broke the story ... Aaron was found dead in his home last November and the official cause of death was drowning as a result of being under the influence.

