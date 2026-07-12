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Jay-Z Concert: Chaos Over Delays at Yankee Stadium Show

Jay-Z Chaos at Yankee Stadium ... As Night 3 Delays Upset Fans

By TMZ Staff
Published
0518-jay-z-getty-01
Getty

Jay-Z’s third night performing at Yankee Stadium was delayed for hours … after some fans reportedly broke through a security checkpoint.

Sources at Yankee Stadium tell TMZ the show had yet to start as of midnight … four hours past the scheduled showtime.

Videos from social media show thousands of people in line.