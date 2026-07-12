Jay-Z Concert: Chaos Over Delays at Yankee Stadium Show

Jay-Z’s third night performing at Yankee Stadium was delayed for hours … after some fans reportedly broke through a security checkpoint.

Jay-Z concert going into extra innings with Night 3, the finale in the Bronx. It’s almost 11 p.m., and he still hasn’t come on stage. Apparently, people tried to rush the gates outside, and they've officially closed the stadium, not letting anyone else in. No clue when this show… pic.twitter.com/e9bRqSAY0k @AshNoelleTV

Sources at Yankee Stadium tell TMZ the show had yet to start as of midnight … four hours past the scheduled showtime.

People are throwing up, fainting and asking for medics at the the Jay Z show. This is insane, inhuman and very dangerous. Police arent doing anything @Yankees aren’t doing anything. #jayz30 pic.twitter.com/FEbtevvM69 @theladderboy