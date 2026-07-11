Jay-Z & Michael Rubin Take Over New York City With Week of Celeb-Packed Events

Kings of New York Take Over Big Apple!!!

Jay-Z and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin may have 99 problems ... but a rocking week of events in New York City ain't one!

The close pals and kings of NYC are taking over the city with a series of top-tier, celeb-packed extravaganzas ... beginning with Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium concerts this weekend.

Jay-Z starts the 30th anniversary show with Beyoncé cutting his hair



🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/chKzaWKbDC @big_business_

We've learned Patriots owner Robert Kraft, former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and Rubin himself are pulling up to the yard tonight ... ready to watch Jay-Z smack another performance out of the park.

Later on this week, NYC plays host to the ESPYs -- produced by Fanatics Studios -- on Wednesday ... followed by Fanatics Fest, a four-day convention at Jacob Javits Center.

The festival runs from Thursday to Sunday and features some of the biggest stars in sports and pop culture.

So are some of soccer's biggest stars ... with pre-World Cup Final interviews scheduled to take place at the event on Friday -- while a watch party for the final that Sunday is also taking place.

Jay-Z will be hosting a bash for all the celebs at his VIP 40/40 club inside the venue ... entry is for celebs only -- though normies are welcome to hang outside the pop-up and possibly see some of the bold-faced names.