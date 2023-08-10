Bun B Hopes Jail Betters Tory Lanez, Puts Past Tongue-Lashing Aside
Bun B Tory Lanez Sentence a Wake-Up Call For Violence Against Women
8/10/2023 2:45 PM PT
Contrary to popular belief, Bun B isn't wishing eternal hell on Tory Lanez amid his 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion -- the UGK legend wants the rapper to become a better man in prison.
TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Bun Thursday in NYC, where he said Tory's case is a lesson for society, in general, and less about hip hop culture ... as he sees Tory's punishment as a wake-up call for domestic violence.
Following the shooting in the summer of 2020, Bun was one of the few prominent figures to publicly defend Megan while also calling out Tory, effectively making him a target for Tory's song, "Sorry I Had To" ... a record that later came back to haunt him in court.
Despite that past beef, Bun still offers up OG advice for Tory, telling him to keep his head up and he wants him to return from prison safely after the term is complete.
On a much lighter note, Bun also talked about successfully carving out a niche for his Trill Burgers franchise ... which may be adding Trill Tacos to the menu soon.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
GMA floated Bun the idea of mixing his Smashburger recipe with a taco twist and he'll be letting the customers decide if it's finger-lickin' good -- or too hard to swallow.