Big Tigger's Wife Alicia Brown Remains Optimistic Following Kidnapping Arrest

Big Tigger's wife, Alicia Brown, is speaking publicly for the first time since her recent arrest related to kidnapping allegations ... and it sounds like she's cooperating with cops.

A source close to Brown tells TMZ ... "Alicia is collaborating with her legal team to address the recent allegations ... She remains optimistic and is handling the current charges as she works with her legal team and cooperates with authorities."

The statement ends ... "She will not be providing any comments regarding her recent arrest."

According to the Hart County Sheriff's Office in Georgia, deputies received a BOLO -- Be On the Lookout -- alert for Brown's vehicle after learning she was wanted on kidnapping-related warrants issued in Maryland.

We're told authorities, with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol, located the vehicle, conducted what officials described as a felony traffic stop, and arrested Brown without incident.

Investigators said two young children were inside the vehicle and were safely recovered. Authorities have stated that one of the children is Brown's son with Tigger.

Officials say Brown is wanted in Maryland in connection with the 2019 disappearance of a 10-year-old child. She is also wanted in Georgia on a felony charge of interference with child custody. Those allegations remain pending.

The arrest is the latest twist in the estranged couple's increasingly messy stretch.

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TMZ previously reported Big Tigger was arrested last month on aggravated battery and cruelty to children charges after an alleged domestic incident involving Brown. We obtained video of an alleged incident between the couple.