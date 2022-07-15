Bun B Says Gen Z Crowned NBA YoungBoy the 'New 2Pac'

Play video content TMZ Hip Hop

Hip hop legend Bun B's love for both food and rap is colliding headfirst come August 6 when he spearheads the first hip-hop-themed food court at Rock The Bells 2022.

Bun, who owns his Trill Burgers franchise, shared his excitement with TMZ Hip Hop on how he got cool with the one and only LL Cool J during their Sirius radio shows and pitched the idea of having a "Trill Mealz Food Court" at the upcoming Rock The Bells Festival … which is now run by the “Mama Said Knock You Out” creator.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

LL loved the idea and in addition to Bun’s Trill Burgers, E-40’s Goon With The Spoon, Ghostface Killah’s Killah Koffee, Jadakiss & Styles P’s Juices for Life, Nas’ Sweet Chick and Mia X’s Team Whip Them Pots will also be available for heavy consumption!!!

He credits both Ice Cube and Russell Simmons for pioneering hip hop entrepreneurship and feels the creators should all be the CEOs!!!

Play video content TMZ Hip Hop

Bun also shed light on the current state of hip hop amid all this money talk … explaining how his time building a legacy with the late Pimp C happened in a completely different world.

According to the younger generation in Bun’s ears, NBA YoungBoy is the new Tupac, and today’s music conveys much of the same feelings toward the government as N.W.A and UGK did for past generations.

Rock The Bells '22 is coming up with performances from LL, Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Dipset, Fat Joe & Remy Ma, Jadakiss, and a newly added Busta Rhymes.