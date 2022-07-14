Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Iggy Azalea Threatens to Sue Cardi B's Enemy Blogger Tasha K

Iggy Azalea Claps Tasha K Over Jabs at Her Child ... But Is She Dating Tory Lanez? 👀

7/14/2022 12:52 PM PT
Iggy Azalea Tasha K Tory Lanez
Iggy Azalea’s social media activity found its way into the crosshairs of infamous Cardi B debtor, Tasha K, and somewhere in the middle … lies Tory Lanez.

Blogger Tasha K -- who owes Cardi B $4M from her defamation suit and isn’t allowed to speak Barti’s name -- went in on Iggy Iggz's personal life as rumors swirl that Tory's dating the Australian-born rapper.

Iggy and Tory were indeed spotted out in public in June with no additional context to their meeting. They could’ve been discussing music for all we know!

The dating rumors were fueled even more Wednesday when Iggy cooked up a batch of oxtail … and Tory went outta his way to let the world know the food was bomb.

Enter Tasha K ... who went live and insinuated Iggy allowed Tory to get fed before her 2-year-old son Onyx, and needs government assistance to pay for child care. Remember, Onyx's dad is Playboi Carti.

Well, Iggy stepped up and threatened to sic her legal team on Tasha K -- a move that could easily put the blogger deeper in the hole if she blows another case.

A judge recently forced Tasha to scrub all her old posts mentioning Cardi, and there's still that $4 mil tab.

Maybe Tasha might wanna cease and desist covering hip hop for good? It’s getting expensive!!

Old news is old news!
