Boosie Badazz Celeb Status Didn't Get Him Cuffed, Cops Call It Officer Safety

Boosie Badazz claims the car he was riding in got pulled over and cuffed because he's famous ... but cops in Georgia say the traffic stop wasn't a case of the hip hop police hard at work.

Here's the deal -- Boosie was riding shotgun in a black Cadillac SUV when police pulled the car over for heavy window tint and concealed tags. During the traffic stop, officers handcuffed the rapper ... which sent Boosie on a wide-ranging rant against police, at one point saying he was being targeted because he's a celeb.

Fairburn Police Department Deputy Chief Anthony Bazydlo tells TMZ ... the officer who slapped the cuffs on Boosie says it was for officer safety.

We're told police were planning to search the car, claiming they smelled marijuana, and the chief says it's common for folks to be cuffed when cops are searching a car.

As for Boosie's claims he was being targeted because of his celebrity, Bazydlo says that's not the case ... telling us the car's temporary license plate, which was allegedly obstructed and couldn't be checked, was the main reason for the stop.

We're also told the officer involved in the stop claims Boosie's criminal history did not play a role in him being cuffed.