Boosie Goes on Wild Homophobic Rant Against Lil Nas X After Song Claim
Boosie to Lil Nas X Homophobic Diatribe ... After Being Linked to Song
10/23/2021 2:34 PM PT
2:33 PM PT -- It looks like Lil Nas X is responding to Boosie's homophobic word vomit -- and seems to brushing it off with yet another laugh.
i am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life. i can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire october.— MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) October 23, 2021 @LilNasX
He writes, "i am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life. i can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire october."
It's his first real tweet addressing anything new on Saturday -- and considering this Boosie nonsense is the talk of Twitter right now ... it's pretty clear he's aware of what's going on. LNX is VERY online, so this wouldn't just go over his head ... especially since he's trending.
And yet ... it doesn't appear to bother him much.
Lil Nas X jokingly said he had a new song coming out with Boosie Badazz -- but the latter didn't think it was funny ... and hurled every homophobic slur he could at the guy.
The Louisiana rapper unloaded on LNX Saturday with an expletive-laden diatribe that's shocking -- calling Nas X the f-slur, among other things ... while also telling the 'Montero' artist that he should kill himself.
Boosie writes, "STOP TROLLING ME F***** LOL 📷U A WHOLE BITCH PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING D*** N GETTIN F***** N YOUR ASS."
As if the horrendous homophobia wasn't enough, he continued ranting and telling Nas X to kill himself, claiming he'd be doing the world a favor if he did so.
Yeah, we know ... it's wild, and about as unhinged as we've ever seen Boosie on this topic.
Lil Nas X says he’s working on a song with Boosie. pic.twitter.com/ofahTBt7ao— Rap Alert (@rapalert4) October 23, 2021 @rapalert4
The hate speech comes on the heels of an IG video Nas X made, where he claimed he had a new collab coming out with Boosie ... obviously, a troll comment, as everyone knows Boosie would likely never agree to something like that ... based on his well-documented history.
Lil Nas X doesn't appear to have responded to Boosie's rant just yet -- but something tells us he'll have something to say. This one just goes way too far not to address.
Originally Published -- 1:21 PM PT