Boosie Badazz Arrested for Fight at Atlanta Concert

Boosie Badazz was arrested, spent a night in an Atlanta jail and is already a free man after an incident that resulted in a fight at one of his shows … TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson at the Fulton County Jail tells TMZ ... Boosie was taken into custody Monday and charged with criminal damage to property, inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

We're told the rapper was released Tuesday afternoon after signing his own bond.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story ... a Boosie performance earlier this month in Atlanta came to a screeching halt when a fight broke out on stage, and cops were called.

As we told you, the Atlanta Police Department responded to a vandalism call ... and cops said Boosie and his entourage had dashed on stage during the show, damaging items belonging to a production company and allegedly destroying property owned by the arena.