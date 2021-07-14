Flavor Flav and Boosie Badazz Squash Beef, Do Podcast Together

Play video content Stone Canyon Pictures

Flavor Flav and Boosie Badazz are moving past their online feud, and the proof is in their face-to-face meeting ... for a podcast.

The rappers recently joined forces for the latest edition of "The Flavor Flav Show," and immediately addressed the big elephant in the room -- Boosie taking offense to getting mistaken for Flav.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As you know, Boosie was pissed when a woman in the airport called him Flavor Flav earlier this year, with Boosie declaring Flav "can't f*** with me."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

From there, Boosie fans starting going after Flav, calling him Boosie on purpose ... and a back-and-forth between the two rappers ensued.

It's all water under the bridge now though, as they've clearly squashed their beef and you can see the mutual respect between them.

It's pretty cool ... Boosie gives it up to Flavor Flav as the Public Enemy legend lists off his long list of accomplishments, and Flav tells Boosie he's on the same path.