Boosie Badazz Performs as Fight Breaks Out at 'Legendz of Streetz' Concert

Boosie Badazz performed for all of 2 minutes Friday night when a fight broke out on stage ... and it got so insane promoters pulled the plug on the entire concert.

A couple minutes into Boosie's set, someone came down from the DJ booth and started swinging at another guy on stage. Unclear what triggered his anger.

Check out the video ... Boosie, in white pants and a pink jacket, is standing at the front of the stage, and when he eyes the fight he beelines it for the action and jumps right in.

You see a security guard guiding Boosie off stage while the fighting escalates ... speakers are knocked over and basically, they all start trashing the joint.

That was enough for the venue ... the house lights went up and the show was over.