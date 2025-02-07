Farrah Abraham Blasts Gracie Abrams for 'Dangerous' Porn Comments

Play video content TMZ.com

Farrah Abraham is telling Gracie Abrams to put down the mic following her recent "out of date" comments that porn is "dangerous, not real, and a performance" ... telling TMZ she would never shame people for consuming adult content as they explore their sexuality.

She says porn is all about self-discovery in a healthy and safe manner ... and puts an emphasis on consent, which is massively important to her.

The "Teen Mom" alum even suggests the "I Love You, I'm Sorry" singer gets a reality check about the adult entertainment industry, explaining that everyone -- from young people to longtime married folks -- is choosing to watch porn for ideas that can suit their desires.

As for her "dangerous" comment, the AVN award winner says the adult entertainment industry is safer than ever for both content creators and consumers ... citing revenge porn laws and DMCA take-down policies that protect creatives from theft, as two examples.

Farrah doesn't hold anything back ... telling TMZ she has made a nice chunk of change from adult content creation. She attributes strict policies and regulations with helping her feel safe doing so --- and in return boosting her confidence. Sounds like a win-win.



Farrah -- who is set to make her comedy debut next month -- also says Gracie's comments in Cosmopolitan about porn being fake are ridiculous ... explaining no adult video is trying to trick anyone and that many videos will have a "for learning and sexual purposes only" warning on them.