American Eagle Says Vast Majority Likes Controversial Sydney Sweeney Jeans Ad

American Eagle is speaking out against critics of a new Sydney Sweeney commercial ... they say the notion that the ad focuses on Nazi-like eugenics and pushes blonde hair and blue eyes as aspirational is "absurd."

A rep for AE tells TMZ ... the ad campaign is creating tremendous buzz and their independent polling shows the vast majority of folks -- 71% to be exact -- find the commercial appealing.

Sydney Sweeney x American Eagle, oh my god. pic.twitter.com/tDkeGT9R7G — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) July 24, 2025 @sweeneydailyx

The spot centers around Sydney buttoning up some AE jeans and touting her biological makeup, where she breathily says, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color ... my jeans are blue."

The promo is catching flak on social media -- TikTokers all over the world slandered Sydney and AE for what they say is an ad filled with implicit racism.

Play video content TikTok/@dojacat

But, the AE rep says ... "This is yet another example of how social media is just not reflective of real life. The absurd response from some corners of the internet is absolutely not reflective of how American Eagle's customers feel."

Doja Cat even hopped on TikTok and mocked Sydney with an exaggerated backwoods country accent, with extra drawling emphasis to make the "Euphoria" actress sound stupid.

Play video content TMZ.com

Michael Knowles, meanwhile, joined us today on "TMZ Live" and said Sydney is only getting heat because she's hot and white.

The AE rep says ... "The bottom line is that this was about creating a great pair of jeans and supporting a very worthy cause through some of the proceeds going to domestic violence prevention. Anything beyond that is noise that is not registering with the average person."