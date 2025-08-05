Chicago Strip Club Hosting Sydney Sweeney-Inspired 'Great Jeans' Contest

If you've got jeans even greater than Sydney Sweeney's ... a Chicago strip club wants to see 'em!

Get this -- the world-famous Admiral Theatre is seam-ingly getting in on the drama surrounding Sydney's American Eagle ad ... hosting "The Great Jeans Contest" as well as a look-alike contest this coming Saturday.

The best part? Each winner will walk away with $2,500 in cash and prizes! So ... if you've got a pretty face, tight rear end or maybe even both ... looks like the Admiral wants to see you there.

Believe it or not ... the controversy of it all isn't the focus, according to a rep from the club. Instead, they say the time-appropriate events are "about confidence, curves, and capturing that perfect mix of sexy and self-assured just like Sydney did."

They add ... "Whether you're blessed with the right genes or rocking the right jeans, this is your night to shine."

As you know ... the "Euphoria" star's recently released American Eagle ad campaign, has stirred up quite the response ... with critics calling the emphasis on her blonde hair and blue eyes racist and in alignment with pro-Nazi propaganda.

But, AE came to her defense after days of silence on the matter ... stating the "great jeans" tag is simply about jeans, and nothing more.

Sydney has yet to address the drama ... though she's well aware. She was even heckled over the weekend at Hollywood's premiere for "Americana" -- but kept a straight face as she booked it to her destination ... fully ignoring the haters.

