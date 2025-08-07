MGK Says 'Good Dad' Praise Had Megan Fox Fuming, 'She Does All The Work'

... Because She Does Everything!!!

Play video content NBC

Machine Gun Kelly’s making it loud and clear -- Megan Fox is the real MVP when it comes to their newborn, Saga Blade Fox-Baker ... and he’s got a hilarious story to back it up.

MGK stopped by "Today with Jenna and Friends," sharing that Mama Fox was recently fuming when someone praised him as being a "good dad" for doing the bare minimum: holding the baby.

Play video content Instagram / @machinegunkelly

MGK explained Megan was quick to shut down the dad applause -- and it's clearly something he agreed with... saying all he really does is play the guitar and hope the baby’s happy, while Megan’s the real MVP doing all the heavy lifting.

No doubt, it shows these two are clearly on solid, drama-free co-parenting terms since their split last Thanksgiving.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.