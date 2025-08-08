Machine Gun Kelly Unpacks Megan Fox Breakup, Rehab Stay in New Song

Machine Gun Kelly is spilling the tea on his split from Megan Fox in a new track ... and he’s admitting he made a mess that landed him a secret stay in rehab.

On MGK's raw track "Treading Water" from his latest album "Lost Americana," he drops some brutal lines like, "This’ll be the last time you hear me say sorry, That’ll be the last tear you waste on me crying, I broke this home."

Machine also belts out, "The beast killed the beauty; the last petal fell from the rose," before going full confessional, describing packing his bags and spending Christmas in "Room Three" at rehab.

While MGK doesn’t drop Megan’s name, it’s crystal clear he’s talking about her -- and their 4-month-old child, Saga Blade Fox-Baker ... especially with the line, "I’ll change for our daughter, so she’s not alone."

As you know, Megan welcomed her fourth child back in March -- her first with MGK -- just a few months after their Thanksgiving split, when sources told TMZ the actress found "upsetting material" on his phone.