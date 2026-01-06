Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Not Together Romantically Despite Public Outings

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's recent public outings have sparked rumors of reconciliation ... but sources tell TMZ they're still broken up.

Despite being spotted in public several times over the past few months with their daughter, Saga, multiple sources tell us Megan and MGK are currently living separately.

We're told Megan has the baby full-time and the two are co-parenting as needed.

Sources say Megan and MGK are not in a romantic relationship, and the only time MGK sees or talks to Megan is when he is spending time with their baby girl, who was born in March.

The estranged couple actually split just months before Saga's birth. Since then, they've been spotted at the L.A. Zoo, the Getty Center, and on a Costa Rica vacation.