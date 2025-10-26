Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Megan Fox Attends 'Jennifer's Body' Q&A In Killer Look

Megan Fox Looks Bloody Amazing🩸 ... Attending 'Jennifer's Body' Q&A

By TMZ Staff
Published
Megan-Fox-backgrid-2
Backgrid

Megan Fox slayed her look while attending a screening of her 2009 cult classic "Jennifer's Body" ... and just like her character -- she ATE!

Fox was snapped outside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Saturday evening ... and gave the camera a sultry show while leaving the Q&A event for the horror classic.

Megan-Fox-backgrid-3
Backgrid

The actress looked stunning in a nude corset with blood red boning, dripping in red beads.

Megan-Fox-backgrid-1
Backgrid

Director Karyn Kusama joined her for the event -- this, after recently telling Deadline writer Diablo Cody is working on a 'fun and crazy' sequel.

Getty

Spooky season is in full effect, and in typical Meg fashion ... she's not shying away from showing off a little DNA.

