Megan Fox Attends 'Jennifer's Body' Q&A In Killer Look

Megan Fox slayed her look while attending a screening of her 2009 cult classic "Jennifer's Body" ... and just like her character -- she ATE!

Fox was snapped outside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Saturday evening ... and gave the camera a sultry show while leaving the Q&A event for the horror classic.

The actress looked stunning in a nude corset with blood red boning, dripping in red beads.

Director Karyn Kusama joined her for the event -- this, after recently telling Deadline writer Diablo Cody is working on a 'fun and crazy' sequel.