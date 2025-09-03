Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Reunite for Family Outing in L.A.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are proving they're still family after splitting up ... reuniting for some joint quality time with their infant daughter.

In new photos, obtained by TMZ ... MGK and MF are the picture-perfect parents, showering their daughter, Saga Blade, with love while out and about in Los Angeles this weekend.

Check it out ... the former flames and their little one hit the Getty Center -- an art museum located in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains -- and looked as happy as can be ... despite their split status.

Witnesses tell TMZ ... MGK and Megan swung by the popular museum around 4 PM on Sunday ... where they appeared to get along while taking in the art. We're told they had a guide with them to take them through the museum, too.

But don't get hopeful for a romantic reunion, however ... witnesses tell us the two didn't exchange any PDA during the family outing. MGK did, however, take photos of Megan and little Saga on his phone.

This update comes days after the singer was seen flexing his single status at a party, where he rolled in with at least 7 plus-ones -- all women.

Remember, MGK and Megan pulled the plug on their relationship in December. We broke the story at the time ... the actress and the Grammy nominee broke up only a handful of weeks after announcing their big pregnancy news.

Fast-forward to March, when they welcomed their daughter, who they named Saga Blade Fox-Baker.

Megan is also a mom to sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 9 ... who she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.