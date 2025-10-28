Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Machine Gun Kelly Blames Megan Fox Breakup On Evil Eye

Machine Gun Kelly Evil Eye Jinxed My Love With Megan Fox!!!🧿

By TMZ Staff
Published
102825_mgk_kal
'THEY HATE TO SEE YOU HAPPY"
Dumb Blonde Podcast

Machine Gun Kelly swears it wasn’t a lack of love that doomed him and Megan Fox -- it was the evil eye that tore them apart.

On the "Dumb Blonde Podcast," MGK confessed he and Megan were all about flaunting their love to inspire the world -- but what started out as couple goals turned into people hating on their happiness.

megan fox machine gun kelly
Getty

MGK doubled down, saying he grew up surrounded by love stories that felt anything but inspiring -- so when he tried to flip the script and be that example for others, it backfired and morphed into pure hate.

megan fox machine gun kelly
Getty

Now, with MGK and Megan locked into a solid co-parenting groove for their baby girl Saga Blade Fox-Baker, he says he keeps their business airtight -- because if people can’t tell whether you’re winning or losing, they can’t ruin it.

102825_mgk_meeting_megan_kal
I PRAYED TO GOD FOR MEGAN!!!
Dumb Blonde Podcast

MGK also got sentimental about the first time he met Megan -- calling her eyes a telescope into every secret of the universe.

megan fox mgk
Getty

He even described her as his twin flame, a mirror of himself -- which might explain why, even after pulling the plug in December, their co-parenting setup works like a dream!

Related articles