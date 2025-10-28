Machine Gun Kelly Blames Megan Fox Breakup On Evil Eye

Play video content Dumb Blonde Podcast

Machine Gun Kelly swears it wasn’t a lack of love that doomed him and Megan Fox -- it was the evil eye that tore them apart.

On the "Dumb Blonde Podcast," MGK confessed he and Megan were all about flaunting their love to inspire the world -- but what started out as couple goals turned into people hating on their happiness.

MGK doubled down, saying he grew up surrounded by love stories that felt anything but inspiring -- so when he tried to flip the script and be that example for others, it backfired and morphed into pure hate.

Now, with MGK and Megan locked into a solid co-parenting groove for their baby girl Saga Blade Fox-Baker, he says he keeps their business airtight -- because if people can’t tell whether you’re winning or losing, they can’t ruin it.

MGK also got sentimental about the first time he met Megan -- calling her eyes a telescope into every secret of the universe.