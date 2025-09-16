MGK Delivers Lecture to Harvard Business School Class

Play video content Instagram/@machinegunkelly

From rapping baddie to pop-punk cutie, Machine Gun Kelly has evolved right before our eyes ... and now, he's adding another layer to his ever-evolving persona -- college professor!

That's right -- the "Cliché" hitmaker headed to Harvard University this week to give a lucky business school class a lecture. He shared several pics of his visit on Insta, joking that "harvard has a new professor" in his caption.

It's not clear what he taught -- the business of the music industry might be a good guess -- but he certainly looked the part, looking dapper in gray trousers and a plaid dress shirt. He layered his smart 'fit with a brown leather jacket and accessorized with a bedazzled silver necklace and a maroon and gold tie with Harvard's logo. Oh, and you can't forget his "lost americana" -- his most recent album -- baseball cap.

He seemed to be a hit with students ... he had them laughing at one point as he nearly cursed when his chalk broke while he was writing on the board. Can't take the rocker outta the man!