Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Enjoy Outing At L.A. Zoo With Baby Daughter Saga

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are in full holiday truce mode -- teaming up for some cozy family time with their little one ... proving these exes still roll as a unit when it counts.

The pair was spotted wandering through the dazzling L.A. Zoo Lights Wednesday, taking in all the glowing displays -- and MGK was carrying their baby girl, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, in a chest carrier like a total doting papa.

Megan looked just as upbeat, strolling beside him with the pram -- giving full picture-perfect fam vibes as they stopped for pics and snapped selfies under those neon wings.

And LBR ... there’s always been a spark between these two. MGK even recently claimed it was the evil eye that tore them apart last year -- with their baby girl arriving months later in March.