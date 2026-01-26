Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Spotted on Family Dinner Date With Daughter Saga

We're Broken Up ... But We're Still Family!!!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have repeatedly insisted they're still broken up ... but these pics suggest they're still very friendly, to say the least.

The parents were spotted taking their daughter, Saga, for what we'll call a "family dinner date" Sunday night.

We're told the estranged couple was affectionate for the relaxed night out, donning sweats and sneakers while enjoying each other's company.

As we reported ... multiple sources have told us Megan and MGK are still living separately and their public outings are just them being good co-parents.

We're told the only time MGK sees or talks to Megan is when he is spending time with their baby girl -- which they do a lot.

They've also been seen at the L.A. Zoo, the Getty Center in L.A., and on a Costa Rica vacation.