Megan Fox Posts Sexy New 'Doomed' Snaps on Instagram

You're 'Doomed' to Behold My Sexy Goth Look

Megan Fox has made a triumphant return to Instagram ... and, of course, it was to drop some sexy AF snaps!

MF posted a few thirst traps today ... sporting a studded collar, skin-tight camisole, thigh-high gartered stockings, stiletto platform heels -- featuring marijuana leaves -- and a G-string -- all black.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Megan captioned the sultry snaps ... "Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed."

The last time we saw the actress, she was with Machine Gun Kelly -- and they were actually getting along! You recall ... MF whipped her IG during their messy split.

The pair were spotted in late January taking their daughter, Saga, out for what we'll call a "family dinner date."

As we reported ... multiple sources have told us Megan and MGK are still living separately, and their public outings are just them being good co-parents.