Megan Fox's Plastic Surgery History

Megan Fox set the record straight about her personal life in her appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, during which she shot down various rumors about her personal life.

However, the actress shocked many of her fans when she admitted to undergoing various forms of plastic surgery at several points through her career -- and described them in detail.

We're going to take a closer look at the cosmetic procedures the "Transformers" star has -- and hasn't -- had done to her body over the years.

Megan Had Her Breasts Augmented When She Was In Her Early Twenties

Fox began breaking down her history with plastic surgery by revealing she had her breasts augmented when she was "21 or 22."

The actress then stated she had to have her augmentations redone after she finished breastfeeding her children ... and quipped that she didn't "know where they went, but they went."

That wasn't the first time she'd had her implants redone, though, as she revealed she'd had them reworked not long before her appearance on the podcast.

Fox remarked that she "didn't have enough body fat to disguise" her older implants and that there was visible "rippling" on her chest, which led her to switch them out for newer models.

She also recalled telling her doctors that she wanted "1990s stripper t*****s" prior to her most recent breast augmentation surgery.

She's Also Had Her Nose Done

Fox then revealed that she had, in fact, had a rhinoplasty -- also known as a nose job -- performed when she was in her early twenties.

She then addressed speculation that she'd had several nose jobs over the years, which she flat-out denied.

Fox went on to claim that having frequent rhinoplasties would cause the average nose to fall off entirely.

The "Jennifer's Body" star attributed the attention given to her looks to her skills with makeup ... and quipped she often contoured her nose to "make it like a little elven princess."

She also joked she would contour her nose "down until it’s just nostrils like Voldemort, just two holes here."

Megan Enjoys Having Work Done ... On Her Own Terms

The actress went on to give a blanket statement about her fondness for plastic surgery and noted she had "done everything you could possibly do and I always will."

She also alluded to undergoing what she described as "not a known plastic surgery" before adding that, while she wouldn't disclose exactly what the procedure was, it was "really good."

However, Fox pointed out that she had certain "protocols" for working with doctors, and said she required them to "tell me if they’ve seen any omens'" prior to the start of any procedures.

The actress said she wouldn't let any of her doctors play music that would remind them of a former partner during a cosmetic procedure, and she added she would not let a physician operate on her following a fight with their spouse.

She then added she had a longstanding fear of dying while under general anesthesia and she didn't "take surgery lightly" as a result.

She Hasn't Had Fat Removed ... And Wants A Bigger Butt

Fox also expressed she would "never have fat removed" from her body, and she hadn't gone through any thread lifts in the past.

She did state, however, that she would be open to going through a facelift sometime in the future.

Fox went on to remark that she was interested in the idea of having a Brazilian Butt Lift "when in the future you can take donated fat from people."