Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Not Back Together, Despite Flirty Comment

Nope ... We're Still Not Together!!!

Machine Gun Kelly seemed to be thirsting over his ex Megan Fox's thirst traps like everyone else yesterday ... but it still doesn't mean they're getting back together.

MGK commented under a particularly sultry post from Megan, writing ... "Stoked I have your phone number."

The flirty message led some to wonder if the two had rekindled old flames ... but sources familiar tell TMZ that's not the case.

According to our sources ... nothing has changed with MGK and Megan, and they only co-parent their 11-month-old daughter, Saga Blade ... despite what MGK wrote under her post.

Our sources think MGK wrote the playful note so people would comment and speculate.

Well ... it worked!