'Hocus Pocus' Star Thora Birch Comes Out as Bisexual Years After Marriage

Thora Birch is opening up about her sexuality publicly for the first time ... revealing she's bisexual more than seven years after marrying her husband.

The former child star -- best known for playing Dani, the redheaded little sister in "Hocus Pocus" -- shared the news Wednesday while attending the 35th anniversary celebration for The Abbey.

Birch says the LGBTQ+ community helped shape both her identity and her life ... stating, "As a hometown girl, I’m always here to show my support for the community, which shaped so much of who I am and my identity as well, being a bi person."

The 44-year-old actress -- who married producer and talent manager Michael Benton Adler in 2018 -- also delivered a message about unity during divisive times.

Birch told Us Weekly, "Find your community where you can, and stand with them, and stick with them, and share that love that you share together, and reach it toward others. That’s the only way we’re going to get through all this madness is just embracing one another. We have to stop fighting."

Beyond the personal reveal ... Thora also reflected on the lasting love for some of her biggest '90s roles ... including characters from "Now and Then," "American Beauty" and "Ghost World."