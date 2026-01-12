'Hocus Pocus' Actress Thora Birch Blows Up at Autograph Seeker on Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Actress Thora Birch got into a crazy, prolonged war of words with an autograph hound who got a little too aggressive for her husband Michael Benton Adler's liking ... and the wild altercation was all caught on video.

The whole fiasco started when an autograph-seeker sought Thora's signature outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills following the BAFTA Tea Party Saturday. Seems innocent enough, but here's the thing ... in the video, Michael claims the man had been bothering Thora all weekend.

And it seems like Michael finally had enough ... because we're told he grabbed photos the guy was carrying of Thora and ripped them up, throwing the autograph-seeker into a frenzy.

Watch the video ... Thora can be heard threatening, "I'll f***ing knock you out," while her hubby pulls her back.

Then, as Michael and the other guy stand toe-to-toe exchanging insults and accusations, Thora is heard saying, "What are you, from f***ing Israel?"

Yikes ...

The guy answers he's from Puerto Rico and proceeds to demand payment for his ripped photos. This goes on for 4 minutes until the couple walks away.

But in a second video, cooler heads prevail. The autograph-seeker apparently followed the couple down the street, continuing to badger them for compensation. While Michael pleads for the man to "get the f*** away" from him, Thora eventually just signs the guy's pictures.

While Thora deals with the guy, Michael addresses the person recording, saying, "For all you people out there, don't listen to this stuff. These people are wrong. They're bad people. All we were trying to do is walk out."

From the video, it looks like the "Hocus Pocus" star was able to work her magic and chill the fan out. Good thing she's still got some tricks up her sleeve.