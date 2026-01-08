SF Bartender Fired for Tripping Drunk Woman in Viral Video

In December, a video went viral showing a drunk, belligerent woman attacking bar staff in San Francisco ... now one of the bartenders she terrorized has reportedly been fired.

ICYMI ... Shireen Afkari had a wild altercation at the popular food spot, Hazie's. After appearing to get cut off from drinks -- reportedly for causing a ruckus -- Shireen was caught on video shouting at and getting physical with employees as well as fellow patrons.

After striking one customer, Shireen was slammed to the ground by a restaurant worker ... but that's not who is reported to have been fired. Outside, Shireen was running on the sidewalk, and apparently got tripped by bartender Miguel Marchese ... and Miguel is reportedly the employee who was let go.

NEW: Drunk female customer attacks bar staff outside trendy San Francisco restaurant co-owned by celebrity chef Joey Altman



The unidentified couple had been cut off for being drunk and rude



Prior to appearing to send Shireen diving head-first into the pavement, Miguel was seen ushering Shireen out of the restaurant. In an act of resistance, Shireen started tussling with him and grabbed his hair.

According to the video, it took several guys stepping in to get Shireen off of Miguel, and when she let him go, Miguel headed back towards the restaurant.

Shireen ran then after him, and he appeared to trip her.

Miguel told SFGate ... "There were just so many dubious things at play at the moment. I found it odd that I was getting fired when in reality, I did nothing wrong at the end of the day.”

He added ... “I ask people to put themselves in my shoes. Imagine that not only are you sick with laryngitis, but your hair is being viciously pulled out of your head.”

Miguel explained to the publication that managers told him he was now an insurance liability for them because of his alleged actions. He also said that he and other employees filed a claim in December to the Office of Labor Standards Enforcement for alleged wage and tip theft at Hazie’s.

According to SFGate, Hazie’s is now reportedly under investigation by the Office of Labor Standards Enforcement.